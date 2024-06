MR ALFORD OWEN SPENCE better known as BIG P of Cane Grove formerly of Spring Village and England died on Sunday June 16th at the age of 80. The funeral takes place on Friday June 28th at the New Testament Church of God, Wilson Hill. The body lies at the church from 9:30 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

