MR THEOPHILUS WICKHAM better known as JOE JOE and CUDGE of Barrouallie died on Friday May 17th at the age of 89. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 22nd at the St. Patrick’s Anglican Church, Barrouallie. Tributes begin at 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the St. Patrick’s Anglican Church yard.

