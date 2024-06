MRS. STEPHANIE YVONNE WYLLIE RYAN of New Jersey formerly of Belmont died on Sunday June 9th at the age of 74. The funeral takes place on Friday, June 21st at Christ Episcopal Church, 5 Paterson Street, New Bruins-wick New Jersey. The body lies at the church from 9:00am. The mass begins at 10:45 am. Burial will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery, East Brunswick NJ.

