The work of Vincentian Visual Artistes and Craft Makers will be promoted during Vincy Mas 2024.

This statement was made by Founder of the Youlou Arts Foundation, Camille Saunders-Musser, who tells NBC News they have organized a program where local creatives will be given the opportunity to showcase and sell their work during this country’s premier festival.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Carnival update.

