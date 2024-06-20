Vincy Mas takes Center Stage and Carnival to be showcased during Cricket World Cup

Vincy Mas will continue to be promoted and marketed heavily throughout the matches hosted at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

That’s according to Marketing and Development Officer at the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Esworth Roberts.

Roberts says the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup is being viewed throughout the world and this represents a great opportunity for the CDC to promote the country’s premier festival.

He says they will continue to promote aspects of Vincy Mas at the Cricket Matches to ensure a further reach for the festival.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related