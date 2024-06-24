Latest News Carnival Update- Monday June 24th 2024 NBC Admin June 24, 2024 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint The increases in prize monies announced by the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) has been welcomed members of the various components of Vincy Mas. Colvin Harry tells us more in today’s Carnival Update.https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/CDC-INCREASE.mp3 Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: Registration open for RSVG Police Force Summer Program Related Stories Registration open for RSVG Police Force Summer Program 1 min read Latest News Registration open for RSVG Police Force Summer Program June 24, 2024 Vincy Mas and ICC T20 Cricket World Cup Marketing Twinning Receives Praise 1 min read Latest News Vincy Mas and ICC T20 Cricket World Cup Marketing Twinning Receives Praise June 24, 2024 RSVG Police Force to host Carnival Edition of Crime Prevention Week 1 min read Latest News RSVG Police Force to host Carnival Edition of Crime Prevention Week June 24, 2024