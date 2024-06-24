RSVG Police Force to host Carnival Edition of Crime Prevention Week

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is hosting the Carnival Edition of Crime Prevention Week from today.

Crime Prevention Week will be held under the theme: “Building Resilient Communities through Crime Prevention.”

Speaking to NBC News ,Chairman of the Crime Prevention Unit Sergeant Fyon Shoy says they will begin activities with a whistle stop around Kingstown and the suburbs on Wednesday and will climax with an exhibition on the Friday.

Sergeant Shoy says the exhibition will have persons from the business community as well internal branches of the Police Force.

He say some home security company will be available to speak about home and personal safety and provide crime prevention tips.

Sergeant Shoy is encouraging the general public to come and see what they have on display.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related