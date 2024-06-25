NBC’s Carnival Icebox Returns with Family-Friendly Fun

The 2024 edition of NBC Radio’s Carnival Icebox program will continue this Thursday afternoon at the Corporation’s Parking Lot, located at Richmond Hill Kingstown.

One of the organizers of the event, Austin ZJ Powers Caine says the National Broadcasting Corporation Parking Lot will again be transformed to an event catered to the entire family, beginning at 3 pm Thursday afternoon.

Caine says while the organizers encountered a number of setbacks during last Saturday’s hosting of the program, everything is already in place to ensure that the upcoming hosting of Carnival Icebox is a grand event.

Caine is encouraging the public to be present at The National Broadcasting Corporation Parking Lot this Thursday from 3pm for what he promises will be a packed program of entertainment.

