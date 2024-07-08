The Junior Calypso and Soca Monarch 2024 competitions were held on Saturday July 6th at the Russell’s Auditorium.

The results for the Junior competitions are as follows.

IN THE PRIMARY SCHOOLS CALYPSO COMPETITION:

1st place Divyne “Skye” Hackshaw – Argyle Roman Catholic Primary School

2nd position Ameliah Jones – Windsor Primary School

And 3rd place Divine Walters- Sandy Bay Government School

IN THE SECONDARY SCHOOLS CALYPSO COMPETITION:

1st place Omani Cupid – Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia

2nd position Kristian Christopher – St. Vincent Grammar School

And 3rd place Kerieka Mc Caul – Dr. JP Eustace Memorial Secondary school

AND IN THE JUNIOR SOCA COMPETITION:

1st place Eliza Cruickshank – South Rivers Methodist School

2nd position Jelanie & Nicolyle – Dr. JP Eustace Memorial Secondary school

And 3rd place Kristian Christopher – St. Vincent Grammar School

Like this: Like Loading...

Related