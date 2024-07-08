Junior Calypso 2024 Results
The Junior Calypso and Soca Monarch 2024 competitions were held on Saturday July 6th at the Russell’s Auditorium.
The results for the Junior competitions are as follows.
IN THE PRIMARY SCHOOLS CALYPSO COMPETITION:
1st place Divyne “Skye” Hackshaw – Argyle Roman Catholic Primary School
2nd position Ameliah Jones – Windsor Primary School
And 3rd place Divine Walters- Sandy Bay Government School
IN THE SECONDARY SCHOOLS CALYPSO COMPETITION:
1st place Omani Cupid – Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia
2nd position Kristian Christopher – St. Vincent Grammar School
And 3rd place Kerieka Mc Caul – Dr. JP Eustace Memorial Secondary school
AND IN THE JUNIOR SOCA COMPETITION:
1st place Eliza Cruickshank – South Rivers Methodist School
2nd position Jelanie & Nicolyle – Dr. JP Eustace Memorial Secondary school
And 3rd place Kristian Christopher – St. Vincent Grammar School