MRS SYLVINIA ALGASTA LEWIS better known as BRUK-UP and E-YA of Byera died on Wednesday June 26th at the age of 65. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 20th at the Mt Carmel Spiritual Baptist Church, Chester Cottage. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00PM. Burial will be at the Byera Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related