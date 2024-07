MS VERCIL PEARLINA JACK better known as PEARLA of Upper Stubbs died on Monday June 17th at the age of 71. The funeral takes place on Sunday July 21st at the Church of God of Prophecy, Victoria Village. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the St Joseph Cemetery. Persons attending the Funeral are asked to wear Bright Colours.

