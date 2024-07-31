SVG Red Cross continuing relief efforts after Hurricane Beryl

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross is continuing efforts to assist people facing the devastation left behind by hurricane Beryl.

President of the SVG Red Cross Alston Anderson provides an update of the organization’s relief and recovery efforts, a month since the passage of hurricane Beryl.

Anderson says the Red Cross Society has been effectively fulfilling its mandate.

Anderson says so far the SVG Red Cross has accomplished a lot with the support of various groups and organizations.

