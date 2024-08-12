Contractors and able bodied persons in the building industry are being urged to register with the Ministry of Housing to aid in the reconstruction and recovery process following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that at present there are 135 registered contractors with the Ministry of Housing, which is not enough to do the work.

The Prime Minister cautioned persons from registering as skilled labor if they are not.

