PM Gonsales reports on progress of reconstruction works in the Southern Grenadines

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has provided an update on works being done on the reconstruction process in the Grenadines islands that were battered by the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Speaking on radio recently, the Prime Minister said that roofing has been completed on the five building of the Canouan Secondary School and roofing has commenced.

The Prime Minister also said that old teacher’s house would be refurbished during this week.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also said that roughly 200 homes were ready for reconnection following a visit from electrical inspectorate over the weekend.

And, the Prime Minister says, that in Union Island a few buildings were identified for repair work.

