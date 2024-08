MS INGRID DOROTHIA DA SOUZA better known as INGRID CHEWITT of South Rivers died on Wednesday July 31st at the age of 71. The funeral for the late MS INGRID DOROTHIA DA SOUZA better known as INGRID CHEWITT of South Rivers takes place on Sunday August 25th at the New Life Prayer Tabernacle, South Rivers. Viewing and Open tributes begin at noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery.

