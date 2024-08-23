The ministry of agriculture says 10 thousand sacks of fertilizer from Morocco will be distributed to farmers across the country by year end.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar has assured the farmers of North Leeward that no less than 2000 sacks will go to the community to ensure fair distribution.

According to Minister Caesar, an estimated 150 plus farmers have registered to receive monetary support, following the recent drought and in the aftermath of hurricane Beryl.

Minister Caesar asserts that coupled with other initiatives, this distribution will be the largest input seen in agriculture in St. Vincent and The Grenadines, over such a short space of time in recorded history.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related