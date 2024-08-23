The government will additional measures to ensure that noise levels are reduced and dust generation kept to a minimum, so as not to impact the delivery of education in schools at the decommissioned ET Joshua airport.

That’s according to Education Minister Curtis King who was responding to a question in parliament yesterday. He was asked about arrangements in place to reduce the negative impacts of dust and noise on the schools in the area, from the construction of the Arnos Vale Acute Referral Hospital.

King noted that the construction is taking place approximately 260 meters away from the Thomas Saunders Secondary School and 500 meters from the Girls’ High School. He added that based on the results from studies conducted, the noise levels from the construction will be well within the current range.

Regarding the generation of dust during construction, the education minister said that the subsurface has been determined to be moist to wet, reducing the potential for this to occur.

King further added that the schools are very important, so too is the hospital and he has no doubt that working together, the government will be able to navigate whatever challenges emerge, during this construction phase.

Photo credit: Agency For Public Information

