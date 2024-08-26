With the exception of schools that are still being used as emergency shelters, repair work has begun in earnest on schools across the country.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves who was speaking on the Face to Face Program on NBC Radio last week.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said most of the schools are expected to open on time, however, the opening of some schools will be delayed.

The Prime Minister said the Stephanie Browne Primary School in Union Islands may be two weeks late.

He also on the current indicated roughly 60 per cent may come to refurbished Teachers College Campus which should be ready by September 2nd.

