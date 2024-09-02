Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says the Acute Care Hospital will be a state of the art facility

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has disclosed that the Acute Care Hospital to be constructed at Arnos Vale will feature a Helipad to transport patients to the facility via helicopter, among a number of other modern features.

He made the disclosure during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio.

The Prime Minister said construction work is about to begin and will be carried out by the Taiwanese Firm O.E.C.C which has shown its capacity in completing major construction projects, across the world.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Acute Care Hospital will be a state of the art facility which will result in less people travelling overseas for medical care, which will be available in the country.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Helipad is expected to be close to the Hospital and the Government is in discussions with a private company to have this service owned and operated by them.

