System Three gained a 6-5 victory over Strike Force in yesterday afternoon’s match of the COMSPORT Arnos Vale Football League at Arnos Vale 2 Playing Field.

There were two goals each by Zibeon Cunningham and

Denzil Bascombe, and a goal each by Gabriel Jackson and Aaron Collis for System Three.

Leon Bradshaw, Xavier Paul, Diandre Smith and Kyle Quashies scored a goal each for Strike Force.

After four matches in the League, System Three and Pastures United are now top of the Points Table with 10 points each. System Three has scored 18 goals and have had 2 scored against them for a goal difference of 16, while Pastures United have converted 13 goals and have had 6 scored against them for a goal difference of 7.

Jebelle FC and Strike Force are on 7 points each. Hope International on 6 points, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force on 3 points, Blossom Unlimited on 3 points and Tony Store without a point.

Photo credit: Arnos Vale Football League

