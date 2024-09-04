Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves describes the late Sir Shridath Ramphal as ”The Caribbean’s Most Outstanding Diplomat'”

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has described the late Sir Shridath Ramphal as “the most outstanding Diplomat and Negotiator that the Caribbean region has ever produced.:

Sir Shridath Ramphal who died on August 30th was a Guyanese diplomat and second Commonwealth Secretary-General, holding the position from 1975 to 1990.

During yesterday’s sitting of Parliament, Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that Sir Shridath was committed to regional integration.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he learnt a lot from Sir Shridath who was in the front rank of statesmen and stateswomen from the Caribbean.

Parliament also observed a moment’s silence in honor of Sir Shridath.

Photo credit:CARICOM: Caribbean Community

