Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says New Bill addresses alcohol consumption during Funeral processions

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is of the view that consuming alcohol while in a funeral procession, is not in line with the solemnity of honoring the memory of someone who has passed away.

In his contribution to the debate on the Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Parliament yesterday, Prime Minister Gonsalves said increasingly, people are seen in funeral processions with alcohol and involved in activities not in line with the reason for the funeral.

He said this offends the sensibility of people and while music is part of the Vincentian tradition at funerals, the excessive consumption of alcohol is not.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said churches and other right thinking Vincentians continue to complain about the consuming of alcohol in funeral processions.

He said the existing law addresses the issues of drunkenness and successive legislators over the years, continue to be concerned about the issue of drinking rum during funeral processions.

