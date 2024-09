PASTOR GRETA SHIRLEY WILTSHIRE-EDWARDS of Redemption Sharpes and Brooklyn, New York died on Saturday August 17th at the age of 85. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 14th at the New Testament Church of God, Wilson Hill. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

