Two members of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Credit Union (SVGTCCU) were presented with five thousand dollar bursaries earlier this week.

Shersita McKie and Nickesha John were presented with their awards during an Education Bursary Awards Ceremony.

Delivering remarks during this week’s ceremony, Treasurer of the St.Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Credit Union (SVGTCCU) Board of Directors, Gilbert Frederick encouraged the recipients to be persistent and continue to work hard to ensure their academic success.

Meanwhile, Chief Technical Officer in the Department of Post Secondary and Higher Education in the Office of the Prime Minister, Dixton Findlay reiterated the Government’s policy of at least one College or University graduate per household, by the year 2030.

He also commended the SVGTCCU for continuing to play an active role in ensuring the success of the Government’s education policy.

