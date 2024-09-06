Ministry of Education to Expand School Feeding Program for Secondary Schools across the country
Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Myccle Burke said the Ministry is planning to expand the school feeding program to secondary schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
In a recent interview with the Agency for Public Information (API), Burke said this initiative underscores the importance of ensuring that more children in the country have access to a healthy meal daily.
Photo credit: Searchlight