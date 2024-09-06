Vincentian public encouraged to attended Africa-CARICOM day celebrations in Kingstown

The Public is being encouraged to attend and support the AfricaCARICOM Day celebrations being held by the Ministry of Culture in Capital Kingstown today.

Cultural Officer, Maxine Browne, said today’s program of activities runs from 10am to 4:30pm and she is inviting people across the country to support the activities at the Old Treasury Building Site, which they expect to be a grand celebration.

The Day is being celebrated in keeping with a decision taken at the Inaugural Africa-CARICOM Summit, held on September 7th 2021, to observe the strong bonds and diplomatic relationships between Caribbean countries and their African counterparts.

Cultural Officer, Maxine Browne said the program is taking place one day before the official celebration of AFRICA CARICOM DAY 2024.

Browne said during today’s program of activities, attendees will be educated about the strong bond between the Caribbean and Africa.

