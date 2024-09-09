Work has been done on the Old Teachers College Campus to make it a modern Secondary and primary School.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves said he is pleased with the work done at the campus.

He was speaking during a tour of the campus with Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and the contractors yesterday ahead of its expected opening tomorrow.

The Finance Minister said the retrofitting was done to a tune of three million dollars.

