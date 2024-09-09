The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service said Vincentians will experience near record heat, causing episodes of significant heat stress from September to November.

Meteorological Forecaster at the SVG Met Office, Gregory Cato said there was a record heat season last year and this year, the Met Service is expecting similar or slightly warmer conditions.

Cato explained that humidity plays a significant role in how hot a person feels.

He pointed out that 31 degrees in January, may not feel the same as 31 degrees in September.

