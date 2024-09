MR KE-YON JASH HOWE better known as DJ NE-KO of Chateaubelair died on Sunday August 18th at the age of 27. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 15th at the Chateaubelair Playing Field. Viewing and Tributes begins at Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Fitz Hughes Cemetery.

