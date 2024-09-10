Representative of the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit (RIDU) Maxwell Charles said the observation of African CARICOM Day is an opportunity for this country to move forward with closer African Caribbean relations, with a vast number of benefits.

Charles was speaking at a recent event hosted by the department of culture at the old treasury building lot, to commemorate Africa/CARICOM Day.

The event featured songs, dance, modeling, live band, poems and various local businesses on exhibition.

Charles said there are many benefits from closer relations between the vast continent of Africa and the Caribbean region, which include increased trade and investments, agriculture and food security.

Charles added that one of the things that this country can celebrate is the fact that the giant financial institution African Export Import bank, Afreximbank has stretched its arms towards CARICOM.

