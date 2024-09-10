Work continues at a steady pace at the Bishop College Kingstown following the significant damage which was suffered during the passage of hurricane beryl.

In an interview with the Agency for public information API,

Construction Manager ADS St. Vincent. Roy Stephen gave an update on the school’s progress.

Stephen said that work is progressing as scheduled with a lot of ceiling work being completed by this week, along with the class room block and rafters.

Stephen invited recent graduates of the technical college to join in the rebuilding efforts.

He added that though there is still a lot of work remaining, he is determined to get it done by the deadline of September 16th.

Photo credit: API

