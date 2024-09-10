Director of the Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fitzgerald Providence says the Forestry Department is continuing with its work across the country, to address a number of challenges following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Providence says they have made significant progress in cleanup efforts, in collaboration with the National Emergency Organization (NEMO), on a number of priority areas.

Providence says they have also been conducting an extensive amount of work on the Grenadine Island of Union.

He says they will soon roll out a program to ascertain the impact of the Hurricane on the wildlife of the nation’s forested areas.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related