Director of the Forestry Service provides update on Post-Hurricane Beryl cleanup efforts and wildlife assessments
Director of the Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fitzgerald Providence says the Forestry Department is continuing with its work across the country, to address a number of challenges following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.
Providence says they have made significant progress in cleanup efforts, in collaboration with the National Emergency Organization (NEMO), on a number of priority areas.
Providence says they have also been conducting an extensive amount of work on the Grenadine Island of Union.
He says they will soon roll out a program to ascertain the impact of the Hurricane on the wildlife of the nation’s forested areas.