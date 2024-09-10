The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is assuring citizens and residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines that there is no cause for alarm relative to the La Soufriere Volcano.

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Michelle Forbes, said recent images and reports of visible steaming from the crater, as well as complaints of the smell of sulfur, have raised public concern, but residents are being urged not to panic, as the volcano is not erupting.

Forbes said the Soufriere Monitoring Unit (SMU) team continues its routine observations, ensuring that the volcano is being closely monitored.

She added that NEMO continues to maintain active monitoring of La Soufriere volcano through its seismic stations and other equipment and the organization remains vigilant and prepared to provide timely updates to the public as necessary.

