Reconstruction work on the Hospital in Union Island is said to be progressing very well, following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

This statement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during an interview with NBC news following a visit to the Grenadines, on Thursday.

Prime Gonsalves said work is also ongoing on the accommodations in Union Island for the Rapid Response Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and expected to be ramped up.

Prime Gonsalves also reiterated the call for more skilled and unskilled workers to come forward to take up employment on the different reconstruction projects across the country.

He said interested people can register with the Buildings, Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) and the Housing and Land Development Corporation (HLDC).

