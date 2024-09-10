Union Island Secondary School students start classes at new campus

Classes have commenced at the Old Teachers College campus at Arnos Vale, for most of the students who attend the Union Island Secondary School.

And Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, says every effort has been made to ensure that the students are safe, comfortable and well equipped for the best learning experience.

Speaking at this morning’s opening, the Prime Minister noted that a lot of work has been done over the last few weeks and more than 3 million dollars spent to ensure this.

The Prime Minister assured the parents that the government is looking out for the students as they adapt to their new environment.

