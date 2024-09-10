Dengue Epidemic continues in St. Vincent and the Grenadines with 755 confirmed cases

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment says the dengue epidemic is continuing in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with 755 confirmed cases reported so far this year.

Chief Medical Officer (C.M.O), Dr. Simone Keizer Beache, says the 755 confirmed cases only represent those people who went to their health professionals and got tested to confirm their status, but also notes a decrease in the number of cases, has been observed.

The C.M.O says the Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and implement measures to curb the spread of dengue fever.

She says the country had one confirmed and one suspected dengue death, so far.

