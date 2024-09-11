Students from the Union Island Secondary School, Mary Hutchinson and Stephanie Browne Primary School had their first official day of school at the retrofitted Old Teachers College Campus.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said that school on Union Island will also have their first official day today.

The Prime Minister said that in repairing the school in Union Island and on mainland St Vincent, the government needed to assess which one to focus its efforts on.

Photo credit:API

