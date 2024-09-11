On the Grenadine Islands of Canouan and Mayreau, everywhere that is available to receive electricity, can now do so.

So says Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, while providing an update on the relief, recovery and reconstruction efforts, following the passage of hurricane Beryl roughly 7 weeks ago.

The Prime Minister says damage done to the power supplies has been dealt with.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says in Mayreau, of the 89 houses, 31 have received electricity.

He says in addition, electrified areas on Union Island are expanding.

