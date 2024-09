MRS EDITH MATTHIAS MULRAINE better known as MOMMY EDITH of Jerome, Ashton, Union Island died on Saturday July 6th at the age of 90. The funeral takes place on Wednesday September 18th at the Kingstown Anglican Church. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Ashton Cemetery

