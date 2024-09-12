Housing Minister confident that most of the home repairs on Union Island will be completed by the end of year

Minister of Housing, Orando Brewster says he is optimistic that a significant number of union island home repairs will be completed by the end of this year.

The housing minister gave the assurance while addressing a gathering of students, parents, staff and government officials at the opening of the Union Island Secondary School at the retrofitted old teachers college campus.

Minister Brewster said that many of the repairs have already begun with hopes of ramping up.

Brewster noted that housing for workers on the island presented a challenge, however the government has been working to find solutions so that work can continue.

The minister gave the assurance that there will be significant progress in the rebuilding of homes requiring minor repairs, by the end of 2024.

Photo credit:API

