Caribbean Wellness Day to focus on healthcare workers scheduled for this Saturday

Chief Health Promotions Officer Shanika John said healthcare workers and public servants are at the focus of this year’s Caribbean Wellness Day (CWD) which will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday September 14th.

The theme for this year’s observation is – “Power through Collective Action: Good Health is Our Right.”

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning John said Caribbean Wellness Day is one of the regional responses geared towards increasing awareness and promoting measures among CARICOM Member States and their populations, to address the epidemic of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

John said these diseases continue to severely impact the health, economy and development of the Caribbean region.

She noted that the recent passage of hurricane Beryl, underscored the importance of prioritizing and protecting the health and wellbeing of this country’s health care workers and public servants.

John said tomorrow the Ministry of health will be hosting a social media launch, which will be the prelude to a health fair scheduled for September 21st.

She said this event will target health care workers, offering essential health services.

