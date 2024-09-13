Zonal Coordinator for the Department of Adult and Continuing Education Kenlyn Medley highlights efforts to improve CSEC pass rates

Zonal Coordinator for the Department of Adult and Continuing Education Kenlyn Medley said this year’s CSEC exams saw a fluctuation in pass rates for their students.

She said this has led to the Department exploring ways to prevent this from happening, at the next sitting of the examinations.

Medley said based on the pass rate in science and business subjects, the department predicts an increase in passes at the next sitting of the exams in those subject areas.

