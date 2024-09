The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said it continues to increase its surveillance across the country for Mpox, formerly known as Monkey Pox.

Chief Medical Officer (C.M.O), said this move follows the World Health Organization’s declaration of Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern.

She said so far, there has not been any confirmed case of Mpox in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

