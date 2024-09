MRS NORMA ROSITA YEARWOOD of Calder Village died on Wednesday August 28th at the age of 69. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 22nd at the Calder Seventh Day Adventist church. The Service begins at 1:30. Burial will be at the St Joseph Cemetery, Stubbs. Transportation will be provided by the van “Sample” and “Big Up” Bus

