MRS ELIZABETH VALGINE WILLIAMS better known as VAL and VA of Cedars formerly of Lowmans Windward died on Saturday August 31st at the age of 90. The funeral takes place on Saturday September 28th at the Deliverance Baptist church, Lauders. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Mc Fun Cemetery.

