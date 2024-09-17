The government of St Vincent and the Grenadines will roll out an income support program for persons affected by the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves said that income support is a very important phase of the recovery process.

He said the income support will be more than what was given during the covid19 pandemic and the volcanic eruptions of La Soufriere. It will include more persons.

The Minister said the government will start rolling out the income support program around the beginning of next month.

He said other support will also be ramped up.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related