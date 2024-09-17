Contractors working in the reconstruction and rehabilitation process following hurricane Beryl are being urged to adhere to building codes and guidelines.

Speaking on radio last night, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said the government is beefing up the Planning Inspection Units.

The Minister said that it has been made clear to contractors if they are caught taking shortcuts, they would be fired and not given additional work.

Minister Gonsalves said there are many houses across St Vincent and the Grenadines that are not built to code.

