Minister of Finance and Economic Planning commends Medicinal Cannabis Authority for work done
Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves has commended the Medicinal Cannabis Authority for the work in creating a path for the movement of the product and proceeds from its sales.
However, despite these strides, the Minister said there are still challenges faced with banking and transporting marijuana in the United States, since the drug is still illegal at the federal level.
Photo credit:API