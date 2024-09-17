CED PRO calls for enhanced private sector at GECCU Small Business Training

There’s need for more cooperation between the private sector and financial institutions in St. Vincent and The Grenadines.

That’s according to Training and Education Coordinator and Public Relations Officer at the Centre for Enterprise Development -CED, Keisha Phillips. She made the comments while speaking this morning, at the opening ceremony for a series of small business training.

The Training, hosted by GECCU LTD is being held at the UWI global Campus in Kingstown.

Phillips applauded the GECCU initiative, stating that it will contribute to the financial development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the long run.

Phillips advised small business owners that it is not enough to just provide a service, or create a product, but the necessary steps must be taken to build self, as well as business.

