There has been decrease in the number of confirmed COVID19 cases across the country. This statement was made by Chief Medical Officer (C.M.O), Dr. Simone Keizer Beache, during an interview with NBC News.

The Chief Medical Officer said in their last update there were four cases of COVID19 as health authorities continue to observe that the numbers are going down.

She however noted that COVID19 is endemic and it will always be around.

Dr. Keizer Beache said there will be COVID19 spikes at different times of the year as more people travel.

She added that while the summer spike is decreasing another spike for the winter season in the United States is expected.

Photo credit: PAHO

